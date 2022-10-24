Senior Pakistan journalist shot dead in Kenya, says wife

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A senior Pakistan journalist, who was booked on charges of sedition and peddling an 'anti-state' narrative by the country's security agencies earlier this year, was shot dead in Kenya, his wife said on Monday.

Arshad Sharif, 49, a former reporter and TV anchor with ARY TV, and known for his proximity to former prime minister Imran Khan, had relocated to Kenya.

Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique took to Twitter on Monday to confirm the news of his death.

"I lost a friend, husband and my favourite journalist today, as per police he was shot in Kenya," she said in a tweet.

"Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from the hospital. Remember us in ur prayers (sic)," she added.

Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan's High Commission in Kenya were ascertaining information from authorities, according to the Dawn newspaper.

In August, Sharif was booked on charges of sedition for interviewing Khan's close aide Shehbaz Gill.

In the interview, Gill criticised the Shehbaz Sharif government for trying to pitch Khan against the country's powerful army.

ALSO READ | Terror financing: Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years

Sharif subsequently fled the country, while ARY Network said it had "parted ways" with the journalist. Sharif was born in the port city of Karachi in 1973 and started his journalistic career three decades ago.

He was awarded the 'Pride of Performance' in 2019 by Pakistan President Arif Alvi. The journalist was last seen in the trailer of a documentary film titled 'Behind Closed Doors'.

"Arshad Sharif's death Is a great loss to journalism and Pakistan. May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss," President Alvi said in a tweet.

His friends have called for an investigation into Sharif's death.

