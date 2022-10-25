Home World

Balle! Balle! Rishi Sunak appointed as UK PM

At 42, he is the youngest PM of Britain, the first British Asian to hold the high office, and the third premier UK has had in two months.

Published: 25th October 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

British politician Rishi Sunak waving outside the party's headquarters in London, Britain. (Photo | AFP)

British PM Rishi Sunak. (File Photo | AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Although the Diwali deadline for the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) turned out to be a dud, the festival of lights produced enough sparkle in both countries with the dramatic election of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak as the new British Prime Minister. 

At 42, he is the youngest PM of Britain, the first British Asian to hold the high office, and the third premier UK has had in two months.

file photo of his marriage to Akshata
in 2009 in Bengaluru | AFP/Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first world leaders to congratulate Sunak. “I look forward to working together on global issues and implementing a roadmap for 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership,’’ Modi said. 

At Sunak’s first address after taking charge outside 10, Downing Street on Tuesday, he plunged the knife into his predecessor Liz Truss, saying he intends to fix her mistakes, adding the country was facing a profound economic crisis. A tough, new fiscal plan is expected next week. Sunak said he would act with compassion but won’t not let future generations pay for debt “we are too weak to pay ourselves”. Many of Truss’s ministers resigned in heaps or were sacked as Sunak began finalising his cabinet.

Dominic Raab will be Sunak’s deputy. He will also hold additional charge of justice secretary. Jeremy Hunt will continue as chancellor. He had begun cleaning up the mess created by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, scrapping most of it. Hunt was in Sunak’s camp.

Sunak’s election raised hopes for the India-UK FTA. But Suella Braverman, who had nuked it by raising the immigration bogie, is back as home secretary. How it would affect the FTA is anybody’s guess.
Close to 15 of the 26 chapters that were up for discussion under the FTA talks have been sealed. Before Truss stepped down, a UK trade team was visiting India to take it forward.

“Cutting taxes on whiskey is among the UK’s talking points. If it succeeds in getting tariff reduction on whiskey from India, it would not just be good for Scotland but could also encourage other countries to reduce tariffs,’’ sources said. 

Youngest premier in 210 years

Sunak is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain’s first Hindu premier

He spoke for close to 6 minutes, delivering one of his longest first speeches by a new PM

Sunak’s wife Akshata earned Rs 126.61 crore dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Indian-origin MP Alok Sharma loses Cabinet seat but stays as COP26 president to negotiate on behalf of the UK at COP27 in Egypt next month

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishi Sunak Britain's third prime minister Liz Truss conservatives Penny Mordaunt Boris Johnson British Asian
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp