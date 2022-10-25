Seven civilians killed in Ukraine's Bakhmut on Monday: Governor

By AFP

KYIV: Seven civilians have been killed and three injured in the Ukraine city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

Three bodies of civilians killed earlier were also discovered in two places in the region, which has been at the centre of intense fighting with the Russian army for months, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Russia kills civilians!

On October 24th number of victims of russian army in Donetsk oblast increased by 10 killed, 3 injured.

Every russian will pay for his crimes in Ukraine!#StopRussia#RussiaKillsCivilians pic.twitter.com/ZvhlOCrxAO — Павло Кириленко (@Pavlo_Kyrylenko) October 25, 2022

KYIV: Seven civilians have been killed and three injured in the Ukraine city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, the regional governor said on Tuesday. Three bodies of civilians killed earlier were also discovered in two places in the region, which has been at the centre of intense fighting with the Russian army for months, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram. Russia kills civilians! On October 24th number of victims of russian army in Donetsk oblast increased by 10 killed, 3 injured. Every russian will pay for his crimes in Ukraine!#StopRussia#RussiaKillsCivilians pic.twitter.com/ZvhlOCrxAO — Павло Кириленко (@Pavlo_Kyrylenko) October 25, 2022