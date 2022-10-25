'We are proud of him,' says Narayana Murthy on son-in-law becoming UK PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has congratulated his son-in-law Rishi Sunak, who will be sworn in as Britain's prime minister today.



"Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of United Kingdom," Murthy said in a statement.



His wife Sudha Murthy too congratulated Sunak, who married their daughter Akshata Murthy in 2009.



Sunak became the ruling Conservatives new leader on Monday, and he will be sworn in on October 25th as Britain's third prime minister this year.

Akshata Murthy holds 0.91% stake in IT company Infosys. She tweeted in April that her long-standing shareholding in Infosys is not just a financial investment but also testament to her father's work.



Congratulating Sunak, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted, "In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw.” Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful…"

