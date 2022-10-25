Home World

'We are proud of him,' says Narayana Murthy on son-in-law becoming UK PM

His wife Sudha Murthy too congratulated Sunak, who married their daughter Akshata Murthy in 2009.

Published: 25th October 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rishi Sunak, top centre, waves after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest at the Conservative party Headquarters in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo | AP)

Rishi Sunak, top centre, waves after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest at the Conservative party Headquarters in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has congratulated his son-in-law Rishi Sunak, who will be sworn in as Britain's prime minister today.

"Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of United Kingdom," Murthy said in a statement.

His wife Sudha Murthy too congratulated Sunak, who married their daughter Akshata Murthy in 2009.

Sunak became the ruling Conservatives new leader on Monday, and he will be sworn in on October 25th as Britain's third prime minister this year.

ALSO READ | Indian-origin Rishi Sunak will become UK's next Prime Minister

Akshata Murthy holds 0.91% stake in IT company Infosys. She tweeted in April that her long-standing shareholding in Infosys is not just a financial investment but also testament to her father's work.

Congratulating Sunak, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted, "In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw.” Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful…"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayana Murthy Rishi Sunak Britain PM
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp