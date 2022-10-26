Home World

New UK PM makes first call to Ukraine, promises Zelensky "steadfast support"

The prime minister said the United Kingdom's support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelensky could count on his government to stand in continued solidarity

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he had Britain's "steadfast support", Downing Street said, in his first call with a foreign leader since taking power hours earlier.

"The Prime Minister said the United Kingdom's support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelensky could count on his Government to stand in continued solidarity," a Sunak spokeswoman said.

"I believe that the partnership between our states, as well as Britain's... leadership in defending democracy and freedom, will continue to strengthen further," Zelensky said after the phone call, in his daily address to the nation.

The Ukrainian leader also invited the British premier to visit Ukraine.

Later, in a post on Twitter Zelensky added: "In an excellent conversation with @RishiSunak we agreed to write a new chapter in Ukraine-UK relations but the story is the same -- full support in the face of Russian aggression."

In its own statement, Downing Street said Sunak assured Zelensky of the UK's "steadfast support".

Sunak on Tuesday became Britain's third prime minister this year, vowing to overcome an economic crisis provoked by the "mistakes" of Liz Truss's calamitous 49-day tenure.

