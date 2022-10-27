Home World

Iran's 'zombie Angelina Jolie' reveals 'real' face after release from jail in blasphemy case

When she was jailed, an activist Masih Alinejad had tweeted: "Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail."

Published: 27th October 2022

Sahar Tabar

Sahar Tabar has now admitted she never went under the knife and revealed her 'real' ace on TV. (Photos | Twitter)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Sahar Tabar, 21, who used to be called as Iran's  'Zombie Angelina Jolie' due to her spooky-looking photos on social media has revealed her real face. She has now admitted she never went under the knife, as per reports.

Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, rose to fame after she posted images of her looking like Hollywood star Angelina Jolie's zombie version in 2017. She had previously claimed to have had more than 50 surgeries in her attempt to look like Angelina Jolie.

Reportedly, she had undergone some cosmetic procedures including a nose job, lip fillers, and liposuction, however, she stressed that her look was a result of make-up and editing on Photoshop. 

She was arrested in October 2019 for 'corruption' and 'blasphemy' and sentenced to ten years in prison.

When she was jailed, an activist Masih Alinejad had tweeted: "Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie, we need your voice here. Help us."

However, she was released from prison recently after widespread protests in the country, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in custody last month.

After being released from prison, Tabar appeared for a TV interview where she revealed her real face.

In the interview, she reportedly said: "What you saw on Instagram was the computer effects I used to create the image". She wanted to be famous since she was a child and believed that “cyberspace was an easy way" when compared to acting. She also said she was scolded by her mother for the 'joke' and expressed regret over it.

Sahar spent 14 months in the desert jail Qarchak, known as "the worst prison in Iran for women."

(With inputs from ANI)

