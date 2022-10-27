Home World

Zelensky sees 'positive trend' in Israel ties; says Russia used around 400 Iranian drones against Ukraine

Zelensky called on Russia to release from Turkey some 170 cargo ships meant to export Ukrainian grain to African and Asian countries. 

Published: 27th October 2022 12:28 AM

Ukrainian President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he sees a "positive trend" in Kyiv's relations with Israel after the two countries shared intelligence about Russia's purported use of hundreds of Iranian drones in its war against its neighbour.

"So we are at the beginning of cooperation, this is a positive trend in relations with Israel," Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv, adding that "after a long pause, I see us moving forward".

Zelensky's comments come two days after he criticised Israel's neutrality in the Ukraine war, saying the decision by Israeli leaders not to support Kyiv had encouraged Russia's military partnership with Iran.

But on Wednesday, speaking during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Zelensky stated that Ukraine and Israel were now sharing key information.

"The intelligence data, which is now being discussed, once again confirms what our intelligence was aware of -- around 400 Iranian drones have already been used against the civilian population of Ukraine, 60-70 percent of them have been shot down."

Zelensky called on Russia to release from Turkey some 170 cargo ships meant to export Ukrainian grain to African and Asian countries. Kyiv accuses Moscow of deliberately delaying the ships with unnecessary inspections.

