Home World

Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan soon: Shehbaz Sharif

Sharif's remarks came days after he concluded a three-day trip to Saudi Arabia during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral ties and fraternal bonds, Dawn reported.

Published: 28th October 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File photo| AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud would soon visit Pakistan, adding that the Crown Prince has expressed his willingness to support development projects in the country, media reports said.

The premier's remarks came days after he concluded a three-day trip to Saudi Arabia during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral ties and fraternal bonds, Dawn reported.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the Specialised Training Programme (STP) batch of the National Police Academy in Islamabad, Sharif talked about his meeting with the Saudi Prime Minister earlier this week.

"Earlier this year, a team from the Saudi Development Fund visited Pakistan. During a meeting with me, they complained about delays in projects in Pakistan caused by the previous government," he recalled.

"Trust me, it was very embarrassing. But I asked for some time and got approvals for all the delayed projects within 48 hours," said Sharif, as reported by Dawn. The Prime Minister said that during his meeting with Prince Salman, he had apologised for these delays.

"The Saudi prince also told us to work on projects and to facilitate them without any worries," Sharif said, elaborating that the projects included an oil refinery which is worth $10 billion.

Hence, he added, when Prince Salman visits Pakistan, "I want all of you to welcome him warmly because he comes from a brotherly country."

"He (Prince Salman) said that the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are closely bound together in a relationship. 'We are like one family and I am ready to do everything'... These were his words."

Sharif also said that in the last few years, Pakistan's relations with friendly countries had suffered and promised that he is making all-out efforts to mend ties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Saudi Arabia Shehbaz Sharif Mohammed bin Salman
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp