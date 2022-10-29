Home World

'Bluesky': Look out for Jack Dorsey's Twitter alternative

"As we beta test, we'll continue to iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works. When it's ready, we'll move to the open beta," the company shared.

WASHINGTON: If you are not happy with Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and are looking for an alternative to the microblogging site, then there's good news for you.

As per People, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is beta testing a new social media application.

A week before Musk took control of the company on Thursday, Dorsey announced that his decentralized social app Bluesky is seeking beta testers.

"The next step is to start testing the protocol. Distributed protocol development is a tricky process," the company shared in a news release last Tuesday. "It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we're going to start in private beta to iron out issues.

"As we beta test, we'll continue to iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works. When it's ready, we'll move to the open beta," it added, sharing a link to sign up for the beta test's waitlist.

The release explained that the new app will use an Authenticated Transfer Protocol (AT Protocol), which is a federated social network run by multiple sites instead of a single site.

"The word 'Bluesky' evokes a wide-open space of possibility. It was the original name for this project before it took shape, and continues to be the name of our company," the release stated. "We're calling the application we're building Bluesky because it will be a portal to the world of possibility on top of the AT Protocol."

Dorsey shared last week on Twitter that Bluesky intends to be "a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it"

Bluesky was initially founded by Twitter in 2019 to help develop a similar decentralized concept for the social media giant. Dorsey stepped down from Twitter's board in May 2022 and quit as Twitter CEO in November 2021.

