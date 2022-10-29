Home World

Modi is patriot, protects Indian interests: Putin 

Russian President Vladimir Putin was effusive in his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, calling him a patriot who always defended India’s interests.

Published: 29th October 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi,(R), embraces Russian President Vladimir Putin.(File Photo|AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin was effusive in his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, calling him a patriot who always defended India’s interests. He lauded the PM for following an independent foreign policy, during the annual meeting of a Russian think tank, Valdai Discussion Club, in Moscow. 

“Modi is one of those people in the world who is capable of conducting independent foreign policy in the interest of his nation despite attempts to limit it. A lot has been done under the leadership of Modi, he is a patriot of his country. His idea of ‘Make in India’ matters both economic wise and ethics,’’ Putin said.

The future, he said, belongs to India. “Almost 1.5 billion people and tangible development results give reasons for everyone’s respect and admiration for India.’’ He said India and Russia have had close ties. Foreign minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Russia next month for talks with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Putin Modi Praise Ukraine Invasion
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp