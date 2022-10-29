Modi is patriot, protects Indian interests: Putin 

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin was effusive in his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, calling him a patriot who always defended India’s interests. He lauded the PM for following an independent foreign policy, during the annual meeting of a Russian think tank, Valdai Discussion Club, in Moscow.

“Modi is one of those people in the world who is capable of conducting independent foreign policy in the interest of his nation despite attempts to limit it. A lot has been done under the leadership of Modi, he is a patriot of his country. His idea of ‘Make in India’ matters both economic wise and ethics,’’ Putin said.

The future, he said, belongs to India. “Almost 1.5 billion people and tangible development results give reasons for everyone’s respect and admiration for India.’’ He said India and Russia have had close ties. Foreign minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Russia next month for talks with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

