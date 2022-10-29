Home World

Work to hold plotters of 26/11 accountable unfinished: US, India

When it comes to sanctioning terrorists, the UNSC has been unable to act in some cases because of political considerations, he pointed out. 

Published: 29th October 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The world must do more than just mourn, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday while remembering the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that happened 14 years ago. More than 160 people died in the carnage, including six Americans. 

“We have a responsibility to those victims and people everywhere to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, including their masterminds,’’ said Blinken while virtually addressing the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee held at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, which was the prime target of the 26/11 attack. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rued that the key conspirators of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished. When it comes to sanctioning terrorists, the UNSC has been unable to act in some cases because of political considerations, he pointed out. 

“Mumbai was held hostage by terrorists who entered from across the border. Much worse was averted due to collective resolve of security forces, civilians and security staff of Taj Hotel,’’ he said. While one of the terrorists, Ajmal Kasab, was captured and convicted by the Supreme Court, “the key conspirators and planners of 26/11 continue to remain protected and unpunished,” Jaishankar added. 

“Minister Jaishankar, let 26/11 be a reminder of our unfinished business of holding accountable the perpetrators of this scare and preventing future terror attacks like it,’’ Blinken said.

