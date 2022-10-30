Home World

Zulu King waits for thrones as Indian-origin furniture carver halts order over non-payment issue

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini looks on, during a coronation event, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa, in August 2022. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: An Indian-origin furniture carver in South Africa has halted an order for two thrones for Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini made from the rare tamboti wood due to non-payment of dues by the royal family.

Misuzulu, 48, was officially recognised as the Zulu King by the South African government on Saturday in the first Zulu coronation since 1971.

As the new Zulu King was formally enthroned as the head of South Africa's most influential traditional monarchy, rare wood furniture carver Rajiv Singh has said that he has halted an order for two thrones for the King made from the rare tamboti wood that his family has specialised in for decades.

Singh said he did this because of a debt for R100,000 (approx INR 453,710) worth of tamboti furniture that had been delivered to the King's late father Goodwill Zwelithini seven years ago but remained unpaid despite repeated promises.

"I haven't designed anything (for the new order). I am so frustrated that we are still owed money and they approached us again. I did alert the representative (who placed the order) about the money owed. She said she would find out what has happened to the payment," Singh recently told the weekly Sunday Times.

Singh added that he had not heard from the person since then.

"The request came from the same office. How sure can we be that if we do this order, we will get paid? They chose not to pay us. You can be royalty, but if you buy something, you have to pay for it," Singh said.

The Zulu Royal spokesman did not respond to queries by the weekly.

Singh's father Kuber Eadev Singh, who has achieved international fame for his tamboti furniture which has been gifted to heads of state and other celebrities for several decades, has initiated legal action to recover the money.

He said the amount was due for two thrones, a table on which to place the traditional royal stick, a throne for each of the late King Zwelithini's seven wives, 10 tables on which they could place their handbags and three tea trays.

Singh senior said he eventually served summons on the king's office in 2017 demanding payment, but this was also ignored.

Now in his 80's, Singh's unique carvings in tamboti wood have been sent to several members of the British family, including a jewellery box for the Uk's late Queen Elizabeth II.

He received an invitation for the wedding of Prince Charles to Diana Spencer and gifted the bride a jewellery box as well.

He has also gifted his hand-carved items to former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, as well as US presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush.

Singh's items are made from tamboti hardwood from trees that can be up to 1,200 years old.

Tamboti emits a fragrant, spicy smell when worked, and the smell can actually persist for years.

