Home World

Iran plans public trials for 1,000 protesters in Tehran

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency quoted judicial officials as saying that a thousand people who had a central role in the protests would be brought to trial in Tehran.

Published: 31st October 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Iran protest trials

Iranians protest over the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Sept. 20, 2022. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Iranian authorities announced on Monday they will hold public trials for 1,000 people in the capital, Tehran, over the protests that have convulsed the country. The mass indictments mark the government's first major legal action aimed at quashing dissent since unrest erupted over six weeks ago.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency quoted judicial officials as saying that a thousand people who had a central role in the protests would be brought to trial in Tehran alone over their "subversive actions," including assaulting security guards, setting fire to public property and other accusations.

The nationwide protests first erupted over the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police. She was detained for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women. Although the protests first focused on Iran's mandatory headscarf or hijab, they have since transformed into one of the greatest challenges to the ruling clerics since the chaotic years following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"Those who intend to confront and subvert the regime are dependent on foreigners and will be punished according to legal standards," said Iran's judiciary chief, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, indicating that some protesters would be charged with collaborating with foreign governments. Tehran officials have repeated unsupported claims that Iran's foreign enemies have fomented the unrest.

"Without a doubt, our judges will deal with the cases of the recent riots with accuracy and speed," he said.
Security forces have dispersed gatherings with live ammunition and tear gas over the weeks of sustained protests.

At least 270 people have been killed and 14,000 arrested, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran. Demonstrations have continued — even as the feared paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has warned young Iranians to stop.

Ejei claimed that prosecutors sought to differentiate between angry Iranians who merely sought to vent their grievances on the streets and those who wanted to take down the theocracy. "Even among the agitators, it should be clarified who had the attention of confronting the system and overthrowing it," he said.

Judicial authorities have announced charges against hundreds of people in other Iranian provinces. Some have been accused of "corruption on earth" and "war against God," offences that carry the death penalty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran Iran Protest Mahsa Amini
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp