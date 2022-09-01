Home World

Taiwan military says it shot down unidentified  'civilian drone' off Chinese coast

A similar incident was reported on Tuesday where the Taiwanese military fired at a Chinese military drone after it entered the "restricted" air space over a Taiwanese-controlled island.

Published: 01st September 2022 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TAIPEI: Taiwan military on Thursday said it shot down an unidentified civilian drone, which had entered its airspace over the restricted waters of Shiyu Island, just off the Chinese coast in the early hours today.

"The Jinmen Defense Command of the Army stated that at 12:30 p.m. today (1), an unidentified civilian aerial camera was found to enter the airspace over the restricted waters of Shiyu Island," according to the statement released by Taiwan's Defence Ministry.

"The Ministry of Defense will continue to search, monitor, and monitor closely to maintain the security of the defence area," the statement reads.

A similar incident was reported on Tuesday where the Taiwanese military fired at a Chinese military drone after it entered the "restricted" air space over a Taiwanese-controlled island.

Since mid-August, a number of civilian drones have been spotted flying over the outlying island of Kinmen, 180 kilometres from Taiwan's main island but less than 10 kilometres from China. On one occasion, on August 16, two Taiwanese soldiers wearing masks reportedly threw rocks at a Chinese drone when it flew above their military post.

ALSO READ | Taiwan fire warning shots at drones flying over island near China

The Kinmen Defence Command said two other Chinese drones were detected at Little Kinmen island and nearby Lion islet on Saturday and Monday respectively. The one that passed over Lion islet at around 4 pm was flying very low, only 30 meters from the ground, it said.

China has increased its antics in the Taiwan Strait post since the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Infuriated over US Senator Marsha Blackburn's visit to Taiwan, China had last week commenced military drills in the seas and airspace around the self-governed island.

According to information released by the Taiwan region's defence authority, eight PLA Navy vessels and 35 PLA aircraft were detected around the island on August 26, with 18 of the detected aircraft (SU-30, J-11, J-16, and J-10) having flown on the east part of the median line of the Taiwan Straits and the island's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), the Global Times reported.

Meanwhile, US Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is the latest minister from America who arrived in Taipei on August 30 for a five-day trade mission to Taiwan and the Republic of Korea with a focus on strengthening Arizona's well-established partnerships with the two Asian partners.

The governor's itinerary included meetings with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials as well as discussions with the leaders of high-tech manufacturing companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taiwan Chinese coast Civilian drone
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp