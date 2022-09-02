Home World

17 Indian citizens among group of 100 migrants apprehended while illegally crossing into US

All individuals were transported to a nearby station where they were medically evaluated and cleared by medical personnel.

By PTI

NEW YORK: Seventeen Indian citizens were among a group of 100 migrants apprehended while illegally climbing over a fence into the US at a border post in California, authorities said.

The San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents from the Imperial Beach Station apprehended around 2 am on Tuesday morning the group of 100 migrants, consisting of citizens from Africa, Asia, and South America.

The agents encountered a large group of migrants illegally climbing over the fence a half mile east of Border Field State Park, the US Customs and Border Protection agency said, adding that the group comprised mostly of non-Spanish speaking migrants, requiring Border Patrol agents to resource out for translation support.

The group, consisting of 79 single adults, 18 family unit members, and three unaccompanied juveniles, were determined to be citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia (37), India (17), Afghanistan (6), Pakistan (4), and Brazil (3).

Of the 145,618 migrants apprehended in San Diego Sector for the 2022 Fiscal Year, 44,444 consisted of migrants coming from countries other than Mexico.

