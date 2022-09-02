Home World

China could use US oil to support Russian invasion of Ukraine, say GOP lawmakers

Over USD100 million dollars of American oil have been sold to a Chinese state-owned oil company. 

Published: 02nd September 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A group of GOP lawmakers has expressed concerns that US oil to Unipec America, a company operated by the Chinese Communist Party, could be used by China to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

To ensure the Biden administration is properly managing the sale of critical assets, the lawmakers are once again calling on Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm to provide an immediate briefing and all documents and communications related to the SPR sale.

"We are continuing oversight of the US Department of Energy's depletion of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). According to DOE, the Biden administration recently sold almost a million barrels of SPR oil to Unipec America, a subsidiary of Sinopec, a company owned by the Chinese Communist Party," said House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member James Comer and Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Ranking Member Nancy Mace.

"In addition to concerns with Hunter Biden, the President's son, receiving money from the deal, the decision to sell to Unipec is troubling because Chinese firms are supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In order to ensure the American people that the Biden administration is properly managing the sale of critical assets from the SPR and not supporting Russia by providing oil to China, we request a briefing and documents related to this matter," wrote the Republican lawmakers.

ALSO READ: Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with US

Mace and Comer in the letter to the Department of Energy requested a briefing about the recent sale of oil from America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Over USD100 million dollars of American oil have been sold to a Chinese state-owned oil  company. Recent research shows Chinese companies have helped support Russia's horrific invasion of Ukraine, which is deeply concerning, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GOP lawmakers Oil Russia Ukraine China Invasion War Russian Oil Chinese Communist Party Unipec America Joe Biden Hunter Biden
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp