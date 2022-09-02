India not yet decided when it will send aid to Pakistan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has expressed his sadness about the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan, India has not yet decided when it will send any assistance. However, this may go ahead if Pakistan reaches out to India.

"Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has expressed sadness at the current situation in Pakistan due to the devastation caused by the floods. Regarding sending any kind of assistance to Pakistan, all we can say is that there is no information on it yet,’’ said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi.

Sources say if Pakistan reaches out to India for assistance, India would go ahead with providing them humanitarian aid, as it has been doing for many other countries in need like Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, an Indian technical team based in Afghanistan is reportedly extending support to people impacted by floods and landslides across the eastern, central, western and southern provinces of Afghanistan.

"An Indian technical team is already there in Afghanistan and is extending support to those who have been impacted by the flash floods in Afghanistan that have displaced over 8000 people. India has been providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan for some time in the form of wheat, medicines and also restoration of hospitals and emergency facilities,’’ said sources.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan where nearly one-third of the country has been impacted by the deluge, politics seems to have taken precedence over easing the situation of those impacted.

The Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry had requested Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, to permit them to temporarily import vegetables from the Wagah border as the prices of basic vegetables like tomatoes and onions were over Rs 250 a kilo. However, that hasn’t been cleared yet.

Pakistani traders are exploring routing importing Indian vegetables via Dubai if trade through Wagah doesn’t come through. PM Sharif took a day to respond to PM Modi’s message, though he continued to thank all other world leaders.

"I thank PM Modi for condolences over the loss of lives and property due to floods," PM Sharif said.

A few hours after thanking PM Modi, PM Sharif again drew his attention on Kashmir and praised Kashmiri separatist leader, Syed Ali Geelani as today happens to be his death anniversary.

"Syed Geelani was the very essence of Kashmiris struggle and he remains relevant to the freedom struggle even today,’’ PM Sharif said in a tweet.

