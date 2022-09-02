Home World

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Highland Games event

The 96-year-old monarch has been dogged by problems walking and standing since last year, forcing her to cancel a series of public engagements.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Britain-QueenElizabethII-monarch-PlatinumJubilee

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

EDINBURGH: Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a traditional highlight of her summer trip to Scotland because of persistent health worries, British media said on Friday.

The 96-year-old monarch has been dogged by problems walking and standing since last year, forcing her to cancel a series of public engagements.

Fears about a flare-up of what royal officials call "episodic mobility problems" have prevented her returning to London to appoint a new prime minister.

The queen had this weekend been expected to attend the Braemar Gathering near her remote Balmoral retreat in northeast Scotland.

A decision on her withdrawal was made for her comfort, British media reported, without quoting sources.

The event, which is always held on the first Saturday in September, is the most famous on the Highland Games circuit.

Senior royals, including the monarch, have attended the games regularly since the mid-19th century, to watch feats of strength and endurance.

Events include tossing the caber, in which kilted competitors endeavour to lift and throw a full-length log Scots pine.

Attendees this year -- the first since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic -- include the queen's eldest son and heir, Prince Charles.

She is due to meet Boris Johnson at Balmoral on Tuesday to accept his formal resignation as prime minister.

She will also ask his replacement -- either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak -- to form a new government.

Truss and Sunak are vying to become the next Conservative party leader. The winner is due to be announced on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Queen Elizabeth II Scotland
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp