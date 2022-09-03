Home World

Canadian anchor continues with live TV segment on Pakistan floods even after swallowing fly

Social media users discovered this moment hilarious, while a few netizens also praised the journalist for handling the situation professionally.

Published: 03rd September 2022 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Farah Nasser

Farah Nasser of Global News channel. (Screengrab)

By ANI

OTTAWA: A Canadian reporter recently ensured that the show must go on even after she swallowed a fly during a live broadcast while delivering a segment on Pakistan floods, proving that one's professionalism is defined by how one carries oneself.

Sharing a clip on its official Twitter handle, the news channel of Global News, identified as Farah Nasser informed the incident, stating that "we all need a laugh these days".

"Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first-world problem given the story I'm introducing)," she wrote.

While speaking about torrential rains and flood situations in Pakistan, a bug flies into her mouth. As per the video, she was in the middle of a sentence, she instantly swallowed the fly and continued with the report. The whole incident took place so fast that it was hard to notice.

Pakistan continues to be affected by massive monsoon rainfall and unprecedented levels of flooding, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of significant public health threats facing affected populations, including the risk of further spread of water and vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever.

VIEW PICTURES | Pakistan's ongoing floods a serious climate catastrophe

Social media users discovered this moment hilarious, while a few netizens also praised the journalist for handling the situation professionally.

"Farah, you are a great anchor and it showed. What composure! I do not want to think of what would have happened had that been me instead. Ugh!" a user wrote.

Another person commented, "Yah but if you didn't mention it no one would know cause I can't even see the fly in the video. Ford on the other hand we got close-ups it actually going into his mouth." Take a look.

The video clip which was being shared online, the video accumulated over 106K views and 1897 likes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan floods Global News Farah Nasser
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp