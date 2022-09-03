Home World

Indian man racially abused in Poland, called 'parasite' and told 'go back to your country' 

The Indian, whose identity has not yet been established, was filmed in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Published: 03rd September 2022 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

In the video, the American is repeatedly asking the Indian, who can be seen walking near a mall and telling him to stop recording him. (Photo | Wasiq Wasiq Twitter)

In the video, the American is repeatedly asking the Indian, who can be seen walking near a mall and telling him to stop recording him. (Photo | Wasiq Wasiq Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian man has been racially abused in Poland, allegedly by an American, who called him a 'parasite', 'an invader' and told him to "go back to your country".

The Indian, whose identity has not yet been established, was filmed in a video that has gone viral on social media.

It is unclear in which city the video was shot but Twitter users have been tagging Warsaw Police while commenting on it.

In the video, the American is repeatedly asking the Indian, who can be seen walking near a mall and telling him to stop recording him, why he was in Europe.

"I am from America. And in America there's too many of you guys here. So why are you in Poland? Why are you here? Do you think you can just invade Poland? Why don't you return to your own country?" says the man behind the camera.

"Why are your people invading our homelands? You have India! Why are you coming to the white man's land to take off from our hard work? Why don't you build your own country? Why are you being a parasite? You are genociding our race." 

"You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don't want you in Europe. Poland for Polish only. You are not Polish" he adds.

It is not clear when the latest assault took place or what led to the conversation between the two people.

Social media users condemned the "shameful display of racism" in the video.

The incident comes over a week after a group of Indian-American women was racially abused and threatened by a Mexican woman in the US state of Texas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Racial abuse India Poland Abuse
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp