Home World

NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors

Don Walker, the county's communications director, says that though Monday's numbers have yet to be finalized, they estimate "double that amount on Saturday."

Published: 03rd September 2022 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)

The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COCOA BEACH: Up to 400,000 visitors are expected to flock to the Florida coast on Saturday, hoping to catch a glimpse -- and hear the roar -- of NASA's rocket launch to the Moon.

If the uncrewed Space Launch System (SLS) lifts off successfully, it will be not only awe-inspiring but historic for NASA, marking the first of its Artemis missions plotting a return to the Moon.

The Kennedy Space Center will be closed to the public, but spectators on local beaches will be able to see the most powerful vehicle that NASA has ever launched climb into the sky.

"I remember being a little kid and some of the (Apollo) lunar landings," Alberto Tirado told AFP on Cocoa Beach, the day before the rocket's scheduled launch.

"So I want to feel that power and what they felt in the 1960s." On Monday, when a first launch attempt had to be scuttled at the last moment due to technical issues, local Brevard County authorities had expected between 100,000 and 200,000 visitors.

Don Walker, the county's communications director, says that though Monday's numbers have yet to be finalized, they estimate "double that amount on Saturday."

"We are 'guesstimating' the launch viewing crowd to number between 200,000 to 400,000 people," Walker told AFP.

For comparison, SpaceX's first manned launch in 2020 -- amid the pandemic -- drew 220,000 people.

The fact that the launch is scheduled for a weekend, with Monday also a US holiday, means that the crowd is likely to be much larger, said Meagan Happel with the Space Coast Office of Tourism.

As on Monday, traffic is expected to get heavy "three to four hours" before the launch, Happel told AFP.

Liftoff is currently scheduled for 2:17 pm (18:17 GMT/ 11:47 pm IST) on Saturday, with the potential for up to a two-hour delay if necessary.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINER| NASA tests new moon rocket, 50 years after Apollo

Hotels along the coast have been fully booked for several weeks, and there are only a limited number of parking spaces near the best viewpoints. Artemis 1 is a test flight without any astronauts on board.

The Orion capsule, after separating from the SLS rocket, will spend about six weeks in space and travel at one point nearly 40,000 miles (64,000 km) past the Moon -- farther than any human-grade vehicle has ever gone.

It is the Orion that will then take future astronauts back to the Moon -- including the first woman and the first person color to walk on its surface -- in 2025 at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Florida NASA Moon Artemis SpaceX Orion capsule
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp