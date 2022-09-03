Home World

US senators condemn bulldozer display at India Day Parade in New Jersey

"The bulldozer has come to be a symbol of intimidation against Muslims and other religious minorities in India, and its inclusion in this event was wrong," they said.

Published: 03rd September 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of India Day Parade in New York

File photo of India Day Parade in New York (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Two top American senators have condemned the display of a bulldozer at the India Day Parade in Edison, New Jersey, last month.

Offices of senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker this week met a delegation of the Indian-America Muslim Council, New Jersey chapter of the CAIR, and several groups of the community who are up against the display of a bulldozer during the popular India Day Parade in Edison City.

The Muslim groups alleged that bulldozers have become a symbol of hate crime, and claimed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath uses these machines selectively to target certain communities.

The charge has been strongly refuted by the government concerned.

"This week, our offices met with leaders and members of New Jersey's South Asian community who were angered and deeply hurt by the inclusion of a bulldozer in the India Day Parade in Edison last month," senators Menendez and Booker said in a joint statement on Friday.

"The bulldozer has come to be a symbol of intimidation against Muslims and other religious minorities in India, and its inclusion in this event was wrong," they said.

"New Jersey is proudly home to some of the most diverse communities in the nation, including one of the largest South Asian communities, and all ethnic and religious groups have a right to live without intimidation or fear," the two senators wrote in their joint statement.

During the Indian Day Parade on Oak Tree Road on August 14, a bulldozer with pictures of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was displayed. Edison Mayor Sam Joshi categorically condemned it. The Indian Business Association, the organiser of the event, has apologised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
American senators Condemed Bulldozer Display India Day Parade Edison New Jersey
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp