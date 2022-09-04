Home World

Small-plane pilot held after threatening to crash into Walmart store in US city

The pilot, identified by Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka, as Corey Wayne Patterson of nearby Shannon, will be charged with grand larceny and making terrorist threats.

Published: 04th September 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, September 3. (Photo | AP)

A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, September 3. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A pilot who had threatened to crash his small plane into a Walmart store in the US state of Mississippi has landed in a farm field and been taken into custody, officials said.

The twin-engine Beechcraft plane, which had circled erratically over the city of Tupelo and a nearby area for hours, landed around 11:25 am Eastern time (1525 GMT), Connie Strickland, a dispatcher with the Benton County sheriff's office, told AFP.

The pilot, identified by Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka, as Corey Wayne Patterson of nearby Shannon, will be charged with grand larceny and making terrorist threats, CNN reported.

Quaka said additional federal charges were likely. The motive behind the bizarre theft remained unclear.

Quaka said Patterson had worked for 10 years for Tupelo Aviation -- where his job included fueling aircraft -- and had some flight instruction but did not appear to be a licensed pilot.

The pilot had called a 911 emergency operator in Tupelo around 5:00 am, "threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main," an earlier police statement said.

The sprawling department store and a neighbouring gas station were evacuated, and people were warned to stay away.

Quaka said Tupelo police negotiators made radio contact with Patterson and managed to persuade him not to crash the plane but to land it at the airport.

Because he lacked experience in landing, a private pilot was enlisted to take Patterson through the process. "But at the last moment he aborted the landing and travelled northwest, away from Tupelo," Quaka said.

Patterson posted a "goodbye" message on his Facebook page around this time, apparently as his fuel ran low, the police chief said.

But he managed to land the plane in the field and told police where he was. Roxanne Ward, 42, who lives near the site, told CNN she heard a loud "thud," adding, "He landed pretty hard." It was unclear if Patterson was injured.

Quaka told reporters he had been in contact with Patterson's family, who were "very concerned" about his well-being.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walmart US Pilot
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp