Home World

6.8-magnitude earthquake hits China's Sichuan province, kills 21

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 12:25 pm local time, was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16 km.

Published: 05th September 2022 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: At least 21 people were killed in China on Monday when a powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude jolted Luding County in the country's southwest Sichuan province, whose population is already reeling under a rising number of COVID-19 cases and an unprecedented drought.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 12:25 pm local time, was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16 km, China Earthquake Networks Centre was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The epicentre is 39 km away from the county seat of Luding and there are several villages within the 5-km range around the epicentre.

Twenty-one people were found to have been killed in the quake so far, the state-run China Daily reported. The tremor was felt in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, which is 226 km away from the epicentre.

Photos and videos posted on Chinese social media showed buildings shaking in Chengdu. Details of the damage are awaited. Sichuan province is located adjacent to Tibet.

The Tibetan plateau is known to be prone to heavy earthquakes as it sits right over the place where the tectonic Eurasian and Indian plates meet, often colliding with huge force.

More than 69,000 people were killed when an 8.2 quake struck the province in 2008 and a magnitude 7 quake claimed 200 lives in 2013.

Monday's quake struck as the province is grappling with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Chengdu was under a snap lockdown due to a growing number of cases.

Residents were told to stay home, with one person per household allowed out each day to buy necessities.

Daily nucleic acid tests were also mandated until Wednesday, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

More than 1,000 cases have been reported since mid-August in Chengdu alone, a southwestern transport hub of 21 million people.

Sichuan reported 105 new symptomatic cases on Monday, and another 80 asymptomatic infections.

The province is also reeling under unprecedented drought and heatwaves persisted over vast swathes of China, with farmlands left dry after a month of no rainfall and little to no irrigation equipment available to farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
earthquake Sichuan Tibetan plateau China
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp