Lufthansa pilots plan 2-day strike on September 7 over pay 

Published: 06th September 2022 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Lufthansa aircrafts (File Photos | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: A union representing pilots at German carrier Lufthansa says they will stage a two-day strike starting on Wednesday unless the company makes a 'serious' offer in talks over pay increases.

It would be the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout Friday that led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union has called for a 5.5 per cent raise for its members this year and an inflation-busting 8.2 per cent increase in 2023.

Pilots are also seeking a new pay and holiday structure.

The airline says those measures would increase its staffing costs by about 40 per cent, or around 900 million euros over two years.

It has instead offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (USD 900), amounting to a 5 per cent increase for senior pilots and an 18per cent increase for those starting the profession.

Strong unions have traditionally ensured good conditions for workers in Germany, using strikes to press their demands in labour disputes.

