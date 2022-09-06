Rajnath inaugurates Cyber Security Training Centre in Mongolia, discusses defence relations

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a step to strengthen the bilateral relationship with the East Asian Countries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated a Cyber Security Training School in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) informed, "Cyber Security Training Centre, built with assistance from Government of India was inaugurated at National Defence University in Ulaanbaatar by the Defence Minister."

"Rajnath Singh, along with the Minister of Education and Science of Mongolia, laid the foundation stone of the India-Mongolia Friendship School, which is being established with the assistance from the Government of India," it added.

Defence Minister's visit to Mongolia from September 5 to 7 is the first-ever tour to the East Asian country by an Indian Defence Minister and is aimed to "further consolidate the defence cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries."

On the first day of engagements of his Mongolia visit, Tuesday, he held bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart Lt Gen Saikhanbayar Gursed in Ulaanbaatar. He also called on the President of Mongolia and Chairman of State Great Khural.

Bilateral talks

After reaching Mongolia on September 5 night, Singh was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour at the Ministry of Defence in Ulaanbaatar. It was followed by delegation-level talks between Rajnath and his Mongolian counterpart. "They discussed effective and practical initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements and deliberated on regional and global issues of mutual interest," MoD said.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the strategic partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law. The two ministers also reiterated their resolve to reinvigorate the India-Mongolia Joint Working Group (JWG), which will meet in India later this year.

Call on's

Rajnath Singh called on the President of Mongolia and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, wherein they recalled their strong bonhomie and previous interaction in 2018 when together they laid the foundation stone for the ongoing oil refinery project being undertaken with assistance from India. He also met the Chairman of State Great Khural of Mongolia G Zandanshatar.

It may be recalled that India established diplomatic relations with Mongolia in 1955. Mongolia has declared India as a strategic partner and "spiritual neighbour". In 2015, a "strategic partnership" between the two Asian democracies was declared during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence is an important element of bilateral engagements with Mongolia.

NEW DELHI: In a step to strengthen the bilateral relationship with the East Asian Countries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated a Cyber Security Training School in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) informed, "Cyber Security Training Centre, built with assistance from Government of India was inaugurated at National Defence University in Ulaanbaatar by the Defence Minister." "Rajnath Singh, along with the Minister of Education and Science of Mongolia, laid the foundation stone of the India-Mongolia Friendship School, which is being established with the assistance from the Government of India," it added. Defence Minister's visit to Mongolia from September 5 to 7 is the first-ever tour to the East Asian country by an Indian Defence Minister and is aimed to "further consolidate the defence cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries." On the first day of engagements of his Mongolia visit, Tuesday, he held bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart Lt Gen Saikhanbayar Gursed in Ulaanbaatar. He also called on the President of Mongolia and Chairman of State Great Khural. Bilateral talks After reaching Mongolia on September 5 night, Singh was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour at the Ministry of Defence in Ulaanbaatar. It was followed by delegation-level talks between Rajnath and his Mongolian counterpart. "They discussed effective and practical initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements and deliberated on regional and global issues of mutual interest," MoD said. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the strategic partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law. The two ministers also reiterated their resolve to reinvigorate the India-Mongolia Joint Working Group (JWG), which will meet in India later this year. Call on's Rajnath Singh called on the President of Mongolia and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, wherein they recalled their strong bonhomie and previous interaction in 2018 when together they laid the foundation stone for the ongoing oil refinery project being undertaken with assistance from India. He also met the Chairman of State Great Khural of Mongolia G Zandanshatar. It may be recalled that India established diplomatic relations with Mongolia in 1955. Mongolia has declared India as a strategic partner and "spiritual neighbour". In 2015, a "strategic partnership" between the two Asian democracies was declared during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence is an important element of bilateral engagements with Mongolia.