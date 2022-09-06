Home World

Suspected jihadi bomb hits convoy in Burkina Faso; 35 dead

Residents say even if the junta has made gains, the country has a long road ahead to return to peace and stability.

Published: 06th September 2022 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Burkina Faso's government said that the gunmen had conducted a 'complex attack.'

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso: A suspected jihadi roadside bomb has hit a convoy in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 35 people and injuring dozens more.

The supply convoy escorted by the army was hit Monday while driving between Bourzanga and Djibo towns with one of the vehicles carrying civilians, the governor of Sahel region, Lt. Col. Rodolphe Sorgho, said in a statement.

The wounded have been evacuated and the area of the explosion has been secured, he said.

Although no group immediately claimed responsibility for the bomb, it is suspected to be by Islamic extremist rebels. Burkina Faso has been ravaged by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in which thousands have been killed.

This is the fifth explosion in Soum province since August, particularly around Djibo, which has been under siege by jihadis for months, according to an internal security report for aid workers seen by The Associated Press.

A double explosion last month between Djibo and Namssiguia killed at least 15 people, said the report.

A military coup in January ousted the country’s democratically elected government claiming they could better secure the country from the extremists.

Monday’s attack comes one day after interim President Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba spoke to the nation saying the junta had achieved some progress in pushing back the jihadis.

“We have made many efforts since we came to power ... Our efforts have begun to bear fruit at the military operational level,” he said.

This latest attack, however, damages the credibility of Damiba’s claim, say analysts.

“Aside from the staggering casualty toll, the timing of the incident is unfortunate, given that only two days ago President Damiba made a speech in an attempt to convince the public that the country was making progress,” said Heni Nsaibia, senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

“While his speech was praised, many commentators criticized the lack of a balance sheet detailing the progress he claimed to have made,” he said.

While Burkina Faso’s military struggles to stem the extremist violence, the humanitarian crisis is escalating. Nearly 2 million people have been displaced — making it one of the fastest growing displacement crises in the world alongside Ukraine and Mozambique. More than 600,000 people are facing emergency hunger, creating the country’s worst food crisis in a decade, according to a statement this week by 28 international aid groups in Burkina Faso.

“Too often, displacement and hunger come as a one-two punch,” said Hassane Hamadou, country director of the Norwegian Refugee Council. “People forced to move have left behind their fields and livestock. Many displaced families report being down to one meal a day in order to allow children to eat twice.”

Residents say even if the junta has made gains, the country has a long road ahead to return to peace and stability.

“I am very sad,” Ousmane Amirou Dicko, the Emir of Liptako told The Associated Press. “Even if advances have been made in the past seven months, we do not yet have security.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jihadi roadside bomb Burkina Faso
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp