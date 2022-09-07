Home World

India now aspiring to take international trade to USD 2 trillion by 2030: Goyal

With a 13.5 per cent expansion in June quarter, the Indian economy has overtaken the UK, which has slipped to the sixth spot.

Published: 07th September 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal signs the trade pact with Australia

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

SAN FRANCISCO: India's goods and services exports have already crossed USD 675 billion in last fiscal year and the country is now aspiring to take international trade to USD 2 trillion by 2030, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Interacting with faculty, researchers, and students at the Stanford University here, Goyal also said by the time India would celebrate the 100th anniversary of its independence, it would be a USD 30 trillion economy.

"By 2047-2050 period, when India would be completing 100 years of Independence, we will be at least a USD 30 trillion economy on a business as usual scenario and possibly a USD 35-45 trillion economy if some of the aggressive plans that the government is putting together work well. That's the kind of opportunity that I bring to the table," Goyal said.

India, with a GDP of USD 3.3 trillion, is currently the fifth largest economy in the world only behind the US, China, Japan and Germany. A decade back, India was ranked 11th among the large economies while the UK was at the fifth position.

With a 13.5 per cent expansion in June quarter, the Indian economy has overtaken the UK, which has slipped to the sixth spot.

Goyal said the government has spent the last few years laying the foundation on which the country can rapidly transform, grow its economy, improve its systems, and engage in technology.

"We have recently seen some successes in terms of our international engagement growing to about USD 675 billion (exports of goods and services) for the first time ever last year. We are hoping to do our international trade to about USD 2 trillion by 2030," the minister added.

During April-August 2022-23, India's exports registered a growth of 17.12 per cent to USD 192.59 billion. Imports during the five-month period grew 45.64 per cent to USD 317.81 billion.

The trade deficit widened to USD 125.22 billion in April-August as against USD 53.78 billion in the same period last year. India's exports contracted by 1.15 per cent to USD 33 billion in August due to subdued demand in developed markets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Good and Services Exports Piyush Goyal international trade
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp