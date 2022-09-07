UK's new PM Liz Truss meets Cabinet with economic package in prep

By AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss convened a new-look cabinet on Wednesday on her first full day in office, to thrash out an economic support package and forestall an energy crisis linked to the war in Ukraine.

In her first contacts with foreign leaders, the new Conservative leader spoke late Tuesday by phone to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and then US President Joe Biden.

Before facing her first session of Prime Minister's Questions in parliament later on Wednesday, Truss met her senior ministers to tackle the most pressing question at home: soaring energy prices.

The cabinet includes the most diverse top team in British history: Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister, James Cleverly as foreign secretary and Suella Braverman as interior minister.

Truss and Kwarteng are preparing measures reportedly worth upwards of £130 billion ($150 billion) to freeze energy bills for households and businesses, many of whom risk going to the wall this winter.

She must also navigate the combustible issue of post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland. According to Downing Street, she agreed with Biden "on the importance of protecting" peace there.

In her call to Zelensky, Truss vowed to maintain the full-throated support for Ukraine against Russia given by her scandal-tainted predecessor, Boris Johnson.

Truss was bullish about the economic outlook as she entered Downing Street for the first time as premier on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding a heavy downpour.

"I am confident that together we can ride out the storm," she said.

Therese Coffey, newly appointed as deputy prime minister and health minister, said Truss recognised the need to "hit the ground running".

Tax cuts are also on the agenda, despite the risk of stoking double-digit inflation which is running at 40-year highs.

"I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment," Truss promised, while also vowing "action this week" on gas and electricity bills and broader energy policy.