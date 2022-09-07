Zaporizhzhia accident would impact neighbouring countries: Ukraine

Home World

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces.

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: An accident at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would impact not only Ukraine, but also its neighbours, the Ukrainian nuclear agency warned on Wednesday.

Damage to the active zone of the reactor would "have consequences not only in Ukraine but also definitely beyond its borders" said head of the Ukrainian nuclear security agency Oleg Korikov during a press conference.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is using internal power supplies since being disconnected from the grid on Monday.

The plant may have to use "diesel power plants to provide electricity to its security systems" according to Korikov, who warned that "it is very difficult to replenish diesel fuel in wartime conditions."

The main risk would then lie in "running out of diesel, and this can lead to an accident damaging the active zone of the reactor and to the release of radioactive elements in the environment" Korikov said.

On Tuesday, the UN atomic agency (IAEA) published a report on the "untenable situation" at the nuclear power plant.

Ukraine shares a land border with Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Belarus and Russia.

