Home World

Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'weaponising' energy:US

Putin on Wednesday threatened to completely cut energy supplies to the West if it tries to cap prices of Russian exports.

Published: 08th September 2022 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

White House (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Putin is "weaponising" its energy resources, the White House has alleged, a day after he threatened to cut off all energy exports to the West if the US proceeded with its oil price cap.

Putin on Wednesday threatened to completely cut energy supplies to the West if it tries to cap prices of Russian exports. He also vowed to press on with Moscow's military action in Ukraine until it achieves its goals.

"This shows that Putin is, again, weaponising energy, by his very words, also by his actions. But the President (Joe Biden) and our partners in Europe predicted this playbook. We saw this coming, and we have been preparing for months. We have talked through the different processes of how this price cap could look," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday during her daily news conference.

Finance ministers from the G7 last week pledged to put in place a system designed to cap Russia's income from oil sales that it could use to further its war in Ukraine.

The move by the seven most industrialised nations also aimed at limiting the impact of the Ukraine war on soaring global energy prices.

The US and European Union, she said, have set up a task force to work on ways to increase alternate sources of natural gas to Europe and help reduce Europe's demand for Russian energy through increased efficiency and clean energy deployment.

"That is something that we're going to continue to do to be helpful to Europe as they head into the winter months. But this process of the task force already has had a positive effect as we've seen. Europe's gas shortage will be full by the critical winter heating season. Germany will reach their target gas storage, despite the Russian cuts, ahead of schedule. And Europe as a whole will reach a significantly higher level than last year," she said.

"We prepared for this. We knew this was going to be part of the playbook, in Russia weaponising energy as they have been for the past several months, and so we will be prepared for this move," said the press secretary.

Meanwhile, at a different press briefing, State Department's Deputy Press Secretary Vedant Patel told reporters that the Black Sea Grain Initiative is a humanitarian arrangement to bring desperately needed food to the world's hungry populations.

"The US did not offer nor did it provide any sanctions relief in exchange for Russia's participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative. As a matter of fact, US sanctions have always had clear exemptions for food and fertiliser, and our sanctions have never targeted humanitarian assistance," he clarified.

"We want to see food and fertiliser reach global markets. And Russia must continue to live up to its commitments through the Black Grain Sea Initiative. And some of these other allegations that we've seen that, one, global food prices are rising, just aren't the case. In fact, global food prices have fallen as a result of the Black Sea Port arrangement," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian President Vladimir Putin weaponising energy Oil Ukraine War Invasion
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp