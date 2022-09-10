Home World

King Charles' warm gesture: Uses ink pot gifted by sons William, Harry as he's officially declared British Monarch

The use of the ink pot during the historic ceremony was seen as a show of support by the now Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

Published: 10th September 2022 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prince William, Camilla, the Queen Consort and King Charles III, before Privy Council members in the Throne Room

Britain's Prince William, Camilla, the Queen Consort and King Charles III, before Privy Council members in the Throne Room (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: King Charles III on Saturday signed the declaration which officially made him the new British Monarch using ink from a silver pot gifted to him by his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

King Charles was on Saturday proclaimed Britain's new monarch in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council.

He was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir Prince William - the new Prince of Wales, who added their signatures to the formal proclamation documents. During the meeting, which was televised for the first time in history, Charles had to sign two copies of the declaration. He did so using a fountain pen with black ink from a small silver pot.

Camilla and William also used the pot when they signed the documents, the Mirror newspaper reported.

The touching gesture comes after months of tension between Harry and his father and brother. In his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially and said William was "trapped".

The use of the ink pot during the historic ceremony was seen as a show of support by the now Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English wrote on Twitter: "The ink pot on the signature table at today's Accession was a gift from Prince William and Prince Harry."

The throne had passed to the 73-year-old former Prince of Wales following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday and Saturday's ceremony marked his formal declaration and oath-taking at St. James's Palace in London.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Queen Consort Camilla King Charles III Queen Elizabeth prince william Prince Harry
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp