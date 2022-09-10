Home World

North Korea to begin Covid jabbing in November

It is the first time the isolated regime officially announced its plans for vaccination since the start of the pandemic.

Published: 10th September 2022

By Express News Service

SEOUL: North Korea will begin vaccinating its people against Covid-19 around November, state media said Friday, about a month after the country declared victory over the virus.

It is the first time the isolated regime officially announced its plans for vaccination since the start of the pandemic. “Along with responsible vaccine administration, we need to recommend that all citizens wear a mask to protect their own health starting November,” leader Kim Jong Un said, according to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

