Home World

Somali American legislative candidate poised to make history

Maine is home to thousands of immigrants from African nations, including many from Somalia who settled in Portland and Lewiston-Auburn.

Published: 10th September 2022 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

This undated photo provided by Mana Abdi, shows Democrat candidate for Maine Legislature Mana Abdi. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LEWISTON, Maine: A Democratic candidate is poised to become the first Somali American to serve in the Maine Legislature after her challenger dropped out of the race.

Republican Fred Sanborn-Silvers’ withdrawal last month cleared the path for Democrat Mana Abdi in her bid for Maine House District 95. Another Somali American, South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac, is also running for a different House seat.

If either wins, they would make history in the state.

Maine is home to thousands of immigrants from African nations, including many from Somalia who settled in Portland and Lewiston-Auburn. Several have held elected municipal positions, but none have been elected to the Legislature.

In House District 95, Sanborn-Silvers’ late departure prevented the GOP from coming up with a new candidate to run against Abdi.

Sanborn-Silvers indicated on social media that he’s no longer a candidate “due to legal reasons.” He didn’t return an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

ALSO READUN: At least USD 1 billion needed to avert famine in Somalia

Sanborn-Silvers drew attention two years when he said on social media that “Muslims should not be allowed to hold public office.” He told Maine Public that it was misstatement, and that legal citizens should be able to run for office.

Abdi, 26, of Lewiston, said she’s not taking anything for granted. “I’m knocking on doors. Not much has changed. My priority is getting to know my constituents, and really earning their votes,” she said.

Abdi was born in a Kenyan refugee camp after her family fled war in Somalia. She attended Lewiston public schools, graduated from University of Maine at Farmington, and works at Bates College in the Office of Intercultural Education.

Dhalac, the South Portland mayor, also fled Somalia in the early 1990s as war broke out and settled in South Portland, where she served on the City Council. She’s running against Republican Michael Dougherty in House District 120.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
First Somali American in Maine Legislature Democrat Mana Abdi Maine is home for immigrants from Africa
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp