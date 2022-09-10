The bees at the palace were informed the Queen has died: Report

Home World

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Photo | AP)

The bees at the official palace were informed that the Queen has died.

The sad news was broken to the bees at hives on the grounds of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.

A bizarre ancient tradition has seen the royal beekeeper tell palace bees the Queen has died. In whispered tones, the insects have been informed they have a new master, King Charles III, the Daily Mirror reports.

The unusual and ancient superstition came about because it was believed that not informing the bees about a new owner would lead to them not producing honey, abandoning the hive, or dying.

John Chapple, 79, the official palace beekeeper was quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying, "You knock on each hive and say, ‘The mistress is dead, but don't you go. Your master will be a good master to you."

There are an estimated 20,000 insects at the moment but during the summer months over a million buzz round the hives.

Other European countries also have similar traditions to tell the insects about their keeper's lives.

In some cases if the custom was omitted it was believed a penalty would occur for the owner including the end of their honey production or the death of the bees

