Home World

China slams sanctions on Russia though Beijing has not provided military or financial support to Moscow 

In that statement, Russia also said it "confirms that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan."

Published: 11th September 2022 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, with Chairman of National People's Congress Li Zhanshu . (Photo | AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, with Chairman of National People's Congress Li Zhanshu . (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Chinese state media say the country's top legislator decried sanctions against Russia during a recent visit to the country, underscoring China's backing of Moscow in its war on Ukraine despite claims of neutrality.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Li Zhanshu urged greater cooperation on "fighting against external interference, sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, among others," in a meeting with Russian lawmakers Thursday.

Li also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of an expected meeting this month between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional gathering in Uzbekistan. That would mark Xi's first trip outside China since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Li is a member of the Communist Party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee and is considered one of Xi's closest confidants, the two have worked together for decades. Ranked third in the Communist Party hierarchy, Li is the highest-level official to travel abroad since the start of the pandemic.

The meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — a political, economic and security forum that China and Russia dominate — comes as Putin faces setbacks in his attempt to conquer Ukraine and Xi prepares for a congress of the ruling Communist Party that is expected to grant him a third five-year term as leader.

ALSO READ | Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area

Xinhua said Russia also backed Beijing's condemnation of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit last month to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that China threatens to annex by force.

"Li thanked the Russian side for firmly supporting China on the Taiwan question," Xinhua reported.
Russia has also backed China against international criticism, including at the United Nations, over its mass incarceration of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

The world's two leading authoritarian states, China and Russia have increasingly aligned their foreign policies against the U.S. and other liberal democracies. Weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, Xi hosted Putin in Beijing in early February, during which the sides issued a joint statement declaring, "Friendship between the two States has no limits, there are no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation."

In that statement, Russia also said it "confirms that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan."

China has steadfastly refused to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine or even to refer to it as such, and has accused the U.S. and NATO of provoking the conflict, despite Putin's statements that he regards Ukraine as a historical part of Russia that must be eliminated as an independent political entity.

ALSO READ | China's export growth sinks in August, imports shrink

Although condemning the punishing economic sanctions against Russia, Beijing has not provided military or financial support to Moscow that could trigger legal action from Washington against its companies.

Russia held sweeping military drills that ended last week in the country's east, involving forces from China in another show of increasingly close ties between the two.

Xinhua said Li met with Putin in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok, and with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian State Duma, in Moscow on a visit that ran from Wednesday to Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China-Russia Russian sanctions Ukraine Putin
India Matters
Hyderabad Police and members of their Clues team at the electric bike showroom that caught on fire Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, several injured in fire at Secunderabad hotel after blast at e-bike showroom
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Health spend at 3.2 per cent of India's GDP, out-of-pocket expenses dip in FY19
United Nations (Photo | AP)
50 million people lived in 'modern slavery' last year: UN
RSS says Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a ‘gimmick’

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • WeShuggie
    OMG
    2 days ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp