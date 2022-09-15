Home World

Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid

Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in West Bank cities, towns and villages since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed 19 people.

Published: 15th September 2022 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Israeli soldiers

Israeli soldiers are seen in this May 12, 2020 file photo. (Photp | AP)

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces killed a 17-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, as troops operated in the area a day after an attack killed a military officer.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Odai Salah, 17, was shot in the head, although the exact circumstances behind his death were not immediately clear.

The Israeli military said forces were operating in the hometown of two Palestinian gunmen who killed the Israeli officer in a shootout on Wednesday and were then shot and killed by Israeli soldiers.

Troops were preparing the gunmen's homes for demolition and making arrests in the village of Kufr Dan, near the city of Jenin, a bastion or armed struggle against Israel.

Israel says it demolishes the homes of attackers as a way to deter future violence, while critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment.

Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in West Bank cities, towns and villages since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed 19 people.

Israeli fire has killed dozens of Palestinians during that time, making it the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2016.

The Israeli military says the vast majority of those killed were militants or stone-throwers who endangered the soldiers.

But several civilians have also been killed during Israel's monthslong operation, including a veteran journalist and a lawyer who apparently drove unwittingly into a battle zone.

Local youths who took to the streets in response to the invasion of their neighbourhoods have also been killed.

Israel has rounded up scores of Palestinians, holding many without trial or charge in what's known as administrative detention.

Israel says it uses administrative detention to thwart attacks and to hold dangerous militants without revealing sensitive intelligence.

READ HERE | Israel admits 'high possibility' that soldier likely shot Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Palestinians and rights groups say the system denies due process, with some detainees held for months or years without seeing the evidence against them.

Israel says the arrest raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and prevent future attacks.

The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at maintaining Israel's 55-year military occupation of territories they want for an independent state.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bank Israel palestine Teenager killed
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp