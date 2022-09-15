Nine dead, 20 injured in stampede at Guatemala concert: Red Cross

Home World

Published: 15th September 2022 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 08:38 PM

GUATEMALA CITY: At least nine people died and 20 others were injured early Thursday in a stampede after an independence day concert in western Guatemala, rescue workers said. 

"The Guatemalan Red Cross and volunteer firefighters stabilized more than 20 injured people and nine people died at the scene" of a stampede in the city of Quetzaltenango, the relief agency said on Twitter. 

Local press reported the victims were crushed as thousands of people tried to leave an open air esplanade at the end of a concert during the traditional "Xelafer" festival. 

It was the first time in three years that Guatemala celebrated its independence from Spain after the previous two years' celebrations were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Guatemala gained independence from former colonial power Spain on September 15, 1821.

