Taliban, Pakistani military trade barbs over clash along Durand Line border

The media affairs wing of Pakistan military said that three Pakistani soldiers were killed in firing by "terrorists from inside Afghanistan" in the general area of Kharlachi, Kurram tribal district.

Chaman post, Pakistan, Afghanistan border, Durand line

Afghanistan and Pakistan are separated by the 2,400-kilometer (1,500-mile) Durand Line, which was drawn by British rulers in 1896. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD/KABUL: The Taliban government in Afghanistan and the Pakistani military have traded barbs over a clash along the Durand Line, the countries' international land border, the media reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan government Bilal Karimi confirmed that the clashes took place in Dand Patan area in Afghanistan's Paktia province while Pakistani forces were trying to build a post close to the border.

"As a matter of principle", construction of military installations or posts was not permissible in close proximity of the Durand Line, Dawn news reported citing Karimi as saying.

But the Pakistani troops, he claimed, attempted to build a post close to the border and when some people from the Afghan side approached them to discuss the issue, "unfortunately, they were fired upon as a result of which there were casualties".

"Subsequently, there was (an) exchange of fire between the two sides which possibly caused some casualties on the other side as well," he said.

The spokesman said the matter was under investigation and that they were in contact with the leadership to pre-empt the construction of posts in the nearby areas in future.

Karimi's remarks follow a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media affairs wing of Pakistan military, soon after the incident on Tuesday.

The ISPR said that three Pakistani soldiers were killed in firing by "terrorists from inside Afghanistan" in the general area of Kharlachi, Kurram tribal district.

"As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of (our) own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties," it further said.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities in future," the ISPR had said.

