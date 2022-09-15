Home World

Ukrainian President Zelensky involved in car accident: Spokesman

The President's spokesman said that the driver of the car that collided with the motorcade was provided with "emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance".

KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was involved in a car accident, his spokesman said on Thursday, adding that he was not seriously injured.

In a brief social media post, the President's spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said that a passenger car collided with Zelensky's vehicle and his escort in capital Kiev.

Nykyforov said that the driver of the car that collided with the motorcade was provided with "emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance".

"The President was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," the spokesman said, adding that law enforcement officials will "find out all the circumstances of the accident".

Nykyforov, however, did not provide any other details of the accident, including the day.

The development comes after Zelensky visited the recaptured city of Izyum, a key logistics hub in north-eastern Ukraine, on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

During his visit, he thanked troops who took part in a swift counter-attack against Russian occupiers, and oversaw a flag-raising ceremony.

