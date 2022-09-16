Home World

Baby dies due to poliovirus as Pakistan seems to fail to contain the crippling disease

A total of 19 cases of poliovirus has been detected so far this year in Pakistan.

Published: 16th September 2022 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

A child being given polio immunisation

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A six-month-old baby died recently due to poliovirus in Pakistan, officials said here on Friday, as the country's effort to defeat the crippling disease seems to be failing.

The baby boy was from the South Waziristan tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the health ministry said in a statement, adding that he had onset of paralysis in August.

A total of 19 cases of poliovirus has been detected so far this year in Pakistan.

All the cases were reported from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province -- two in Lakki Marwat, 16 in North Waziristan and one in South Waziristan districts.

The health ministry said combating the outbreak of polio in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is the main focus of the Pakistan Polio Programme.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio, which in severe cases can be fatal or leave patients paralysed, remains endemic.

Attempts to eradicate the crippling disease in Pakistan have been seriously hampered by deadly targeting of vaccination teams in recent years by militants, who oppose the drives, claiming that the polio drops cause infertility.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel in a statement said that en mass displacement of people due to floods is posing a threat of spread of poliovirus.

"This mass displacement will lead to the spread of poliovirus. So it is very important to vaccinate children against polio," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Six-month-old baby dies of poliovirus pakistan South Waziristan tribal district
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp