Home World

PM Modi attends SCO summit, comes face-to-face with Xi for first time since clashes in LAC

The summit is also being attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and leaders of several central Asian countries.

Published: 16th September 2022 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Samarkand, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAMARKAND: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of the other member states of the influential grouping.

It is for the first time that Xi and Modi came face-to-face since the border standoff between India and China escalated following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The summit is also being attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and leaders of several central Asian countries.

Ahead of the deliberations at the restricted format of the summit, leaders of the permanent members of the grouping posed for a group photo.

At the venue of the summit, Modi was warmly greeted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

After the summit, Prime Minister Modi is set to have separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Putin, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Raisi.

Modi arrived here on Thursday night on an around 24-hour visit.

Hours before departing for Samarkand, Modi said he was looking forward to exchanging views at the summit on topical regional and international issues as well as on reform and expansion of the grouping "At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation," Modi said.

"Under the Uzbek chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism," he said.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Over the years, it has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

Iran is likely to be given the status of a permanent member of the SCO at the Samarkand summit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCO summit Xi Jinping Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp