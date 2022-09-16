Home World

Putin bats for visa-free travel with India

Against this backdrop, "we propose accelerating the process of negotiations towards an agreement on visa-free tourist travel," Putin was quoted as saying by Russia's official news agency TASS.

Published: 16th September 2022 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SAMARKAND:  Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday batted for a visa-free travel deal between India and Russia during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a bilateral meeting between Modi and Putin on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this Silk Road city in Uzbekistan, the Russian president underlined that India's rich history and ancient culture are traditionally of great interest to the Russian people.

During the talks, Modi noted that Moscow and New Delhi have been together for several decades and thanked Putin for assistance in the evacuation of thousands of Indian students from Ukraine after Russian troops launched a "special military operation" against the neighbouring country in February.

