Home World

Couple formally charged in Argentine VP assassination attempt

Authorities had said earlier that there was evidence of "planning and prior agreement" between Montiel and Uliarte, though their motives have not yet been clearly established.

Published: 17th September 2022 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Fernando Andres Sabag Montiel (R) and Brenda Uliarte posing with the gun allegedly used to attack Argentina’s Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner last week.(Photo | AFP)

Fernando Andres Sabag Montiel (R) and Brenda Uliarte posing with the gun allegedly used to attack Argentina’s Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner last week.(Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BUENOS AIRES: The gunman who tried to shoot Argentina's Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the face was formally charged Thursday with attempted homicide, as was his girlfriend, court documents showed.

Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, was caught on stunning video pointing a pistol at Kirchner from close range as she greeted supporters outside her home on September 1.

After Montiel's weapon failed to go off -- for reasons still unknown -- he was overpowered and arrested, while his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte, 23, was arrested three days later.

The judge leading the case, Maria Capuchetti, issued charges of attempted aggravated homicide with premeditation against Sabag Montiel and Uliarte, who will remain in police custody, according to court documents seen by AFP.

Judge Capuchetti has yet to issue charges against two of the couple's acquaintances -- Agustina Diaz, 21, and Gabriel Carrizo, 27 -- who were both arrested earlier this week.

Authorities had said earlier that there was evidence of "planning and prior agreement" between Montiel and Uliarte, though their motives have not yet been clearly established.

The investigation has been based primarily on analysis of the suspects' social media accounts, computers and phones. They paid particular attention to the fact that Kirchner's supporters gathered near her house every night.

This "was studied in detail by the two (defendants) to choose the right time for the attack," Capuchetti said.

Although the pair have not been shown to be politically radical, Montiel did have tattoos of neo-Nazi symbols.

ALSO READ | Germany's famed Oktoberfest beer festival opens after two-year Covid pandemic hiatus

Uliarte showed clear hostility towards Kirchner online, saying in one message: "I sent (someone) to kill Cristina."

Kirchner, the 69-year-old former president, enjoys a loyal support base among followers of the centre-left Peronist movement.

But she is disliked in equal measure by the political opposition and is at the centre of a heated corruption trial during her time in office.

The day after the attack, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in several Argentine cities to show her support.

Kirchner spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since the attempt on her life, during a meeting in the Argentine Senate with priests and nuns working in the slums around the capital.

"I feel that I am alive thanks to God and the Virgin" Mary, she said.

She also said that Pope Francis, who is Argentine himself, had called her after the attack to express his support.

Argentina's highly polarized politics have been at the center of debate since the attack, with politicians from both sides blaming each other for fomenting a "climate of hate."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Argentina Cristina Kirchner VP assassination attempt Argentine couple
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp