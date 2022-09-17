Home World

Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side

She travelled to Ukraine to join the conflict in the Donbas on the Ukrainian side, first as a volunteer fighter, then a paramedic and ultimately as an enlisted member of the Armed Forces.

Published: 17th September 2022 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

A Ukrainian soldier holds a photo of Olga Simonova, 34, a Russian woman who was killed in the Donetsk region while fighting on Ukraine's side. (Photo | AP)

A Ukrainian soldier holds a photo of Olga Simonova, 34, a Russian woman who was killed in the Donetsk region while fighting on Ukraine's side. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KYIV:  An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.

Olga Simonova, 34, was remembered for her courage and kindness at a funeral in the Ukrainian capital on Friday. Simonova's coffin was draped in the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag, with a cuddly toy lion on top.

Her nom de guerre was "Simba", like the main character in the Disney cartoon "The Lion King".

Just a few days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb.24, Simonova spoke to The Associated Press in a trench in the Donbas region, where she had served for years alongside Ukrainian soldiers fighting against Russian-backed separatists.

Born in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, Simonova had a keen interest in sports and excelled in both mountain climbing and karate. She said she was always proud to compete for Russia.

But she started feeling uncomfortable in her native country after reading about Russia's war in Chechnya and its actions in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Filled with doubts that she "would ever be able to raise the flag of my country, my homeland" again, Simonova made a life-changing decision.

Servicemen pay last respect at the coffin of Olga Simonova, 34, a Russian woman who was killed in the Donetsk region while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war. (Photo | AP)

She travelled to Ukraine to join the conflict in the Donbas on the Ukrainian side, first as a volunteer fighter, then a paramedic and ultimately as an enlisted member of the Armed Forces.

"I had this internal feeling that I could handle it and that what I was doing was right and necessary because I can't turn a blind eye to the situation," she said. "I just had to buy a one-way ticket. I bought it and I left."

Simonova said she never hid her Russian origin from her colleagues and gained their trust by showing her commitment to Ukraine on the battlefield. In 2017 she received Ukrainian citizenship. She became a sergeant and was given command of both infantry and artillery units.

Friends and colleagues said Simonova, who was unmarried and had no children, had recently redeployed from the east to the southern Kherson region, where Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

They said she died on Sept.13, after her vehicle hit a land mine. "She was respected not only as a commander but as a person," said Dmytro Karabinovskyi, her former commander and friend.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyiv farewell honour Ukraine-Russia Invasion War Olga Simonova
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp