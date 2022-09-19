Home World

WATCH | Bells toll 96 times, hymns mark start of state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

2,000 guests made up of world leaders, royalty from the UK and overseas and community leaders are attending the funeral, India was represented by President Droupadi Murmu.

Published: 19th September 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, is placed in Westminster Abbey in central London, for the funeral service, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The chimes of the Big Ben fell silent and hymns rang out as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried into Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Britain's longest-serving monarch on Monday.

Her son and heir King Charles III followed the coffin in solemn procession, accompanied by his sons Princes William and Harry and siblings Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward.

William's children, nine-year-old Prince George and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte were among the youngest members of the royal family who walked between their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In the congregation of around 2,000 guests made up of world leaders, royalty from the UK and overseas and community leaders, India was represented by President Droupadi Murmu.

The funeral service is being led by the Dean of Westminster and will include many personal touches of the late monarch, who was also the head of the Church of England.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died peacefully at her Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle on September 8.

VIEW PHOTOS | Queen's final journey: World leaders like Biden and Trudeau pay tribute at state funeral

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Westminster Abbey Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II funeral Queen's death
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp