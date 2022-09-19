Home World

'Outpouring of love': Archbishop of Canterbury addresses mourners at Queen’s funeral

In a sermon at the monarch's funeral in Westminster Abbey, the leader of the Church of England said the queen 'was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.'

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby speaking during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Queen Elizabeth II.

In a sermon at the monarch's funeral in Westminster Abbey, the leader of the Church of England said the queen “was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

Recalling the queen's promise on her 21st birthday that “her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and the Commonwealth,” Welby said: “Rarely has such a promise been so well kept."

The funeral service includes readings and hymns of significance to the queen, including the hymn “The Lord's My Shepherd,” which was sung at her wedding to Prince Philip in the same abbey in 1947.

In the congregation of around 2,000 guests made up of world leaders, royalty from the UK and overseas and community leaders, India was represented by President Droupadi Murmu.

The funeral service is being led by the Dean of Westminster and will include many personal touches of the late monarch, who was also the head of the Church of England.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died peacefully at her Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle on September 8.

