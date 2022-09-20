Exhibition to celebrate 75 years of Indian art organised in Singapore 

By PTI

SINGAPORE: An exhibition featuring 85 artists and over 170 artworks from different parts of India has been organised in Singapore to showcase the evolution of the Indian art styles as part of celebrations to mark the 75 years of independence.

The exhibition titled '75 Years of Indian Art #CanvasToNFTs' was opened by Singapore Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran and the Indian High Commissioner P Kumaran on last Wednesday at The Arts House by Artpodium, a Singapore-based art community.

"It was a celebration of bringing these stories to light, celebrating the journeys and experiences of the artists, and exploring the changing evolution of art styles across India," Kavita Raha, Artpodium founder and lead exhibition organiser, told PTI after wrapping the four-day exhibition.

"There has always been some mystique, some experience and maybe some history behind each piece of art," Raha elaborated on the exhibits showcased in Singapore.

With digital art becoming a more prominent style in today's world, the organiser also launched Artbien alongside the classic art styles.

"Artbien focuses on digital art based on blockchain technology, promoting young artists looking for a platform to take their works beyond borders," said Raha.

She said the exhibits included artworks from institutions such as the Bengal School of Art, Bombay Progressive Artists Group and the Madras Arts Movement, as well as Gond and Pichwai forms of tribal and folk art that are fast disappearing.

The exhibition was a pictorial journey for art lovers to explore Indian art through the years, and was supported by galleries and artists across India, apart from a section dedicated to contemporary Singapore-based artists, said Raha.

"Artpodium has striven to be a platform that amplifies the voices of Asian and Indian artists, elevating their works to a global stage," she said.

