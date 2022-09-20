Home World

Sundar Pichai meets Indian ambassador in the US, discusses Google's commitment to India

The Indian Ambassador noted that Google is an important partner in India's digital transformation, which is a priority for the government.

Published: 20th September 2022 01:45 PM

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File photo|PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Google CEO Sunder Pichai has held discussions with the Indian envoy in the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, about the technology giant's activities in India, particularly its aggressive push towards digitisation, as he became the first top Indian-American tech business leader to visit the country's embassy here.

'Thank you' Ambassador Sandhu for the great conversation, Pichai said in a tweet after his visit to the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC late last week.

This is for the first time that a top Indian-American tech CEO has visited the embassy here.

"Appreciated the chance to discuss Google's commitment to India and look forward to continuing our support for India's digital future," said Pichai, who in January this year was named among the 17 awardees to receive the Padma Bhushan.

"Technology that transforms; ideas that enable!" tweeted Sandhu.

"Delighted to receive Google and Alphabet Pichai at the Embassy. Exchanged thoughts on expanding India-US commercial, knowledge & tech partnership with Google," the Indian envoy said.

