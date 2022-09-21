Home World

India holds debt restructuring talks with Sri Lanka 

The discussions symbolise India's support for early conclusion and approval of a suitable IMF Programme for Sri Lanka.

Published: 21st September 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Flag

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: India and Sri Lanka held the first round of talks here last week on restructuring the bilateral official debt of the island nation facing economic crisis, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The discussions symbolise India's support for early conclusion and approval of a suitable IMF Programme for Sri Lanka, for which financing assurances from creditors to make Sri Lanka's debt sustainable are required, the Indian High Commission said in a statement. 

Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement in early September for a loan of about USD 2.9 billion, which is contingent on the country receiving financing assurances from official creditors and negotiations with private creditors.

"In response to a recent request from the Government of Sri Lanka, the High Commission of India in Colombo held the first round of discussions on September 16, 2022 in Colombo with the Government of Sri Lanka on restructuring Sri Lanka's bilateral official debt to India," the statement said.

"India will continue to remain closely engaged with relevant Sri Lankan stakeholders," it said.

The Indian debt restructuring talks came ahead of a virtual meeting called by the Sri Lankan government to update all their external creditors on the deal agreed with the IMF for economic recovery to be held on September 23.

Debt restructuring adviser Clifford Chance said Sri Lanka will make an online presentation to external creditors, updating them on recent macroeconomic developments, the objectives of the IMF package and the next steps of the debt restructuring process.

The IMF, while announcing its willingness to enter a staff-level agreement at the end of August, said that agreement with creditors was the key to the facility.

Sri Lanka for the first time in its history announced a sovereign default mid April before reaching out to the IMF for a possible bailout facility. 

By the end of 2021, Indian loans amounted to two per cent of Sri Lanka's total external debt.

The Asian Development Bank with 13 per cent, China and Japan with 10 per cent each were the main creditors of the island nation.

India since the beginning of 2022 has provided USD four billion worth of assistance when Sri Lanka fell into its worst economic crisis since 1948.

The country of 22 million people has been battling shortages of essentials, including fuel, food and medicines, for months after its foreign exchange reserves dropped to record lows, stalling imports and stoking unprecedented public unrest.

The anti-government protests forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country in July.

He returned to Colombo earlier this month after a new government was formed under President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the anti-government protests subsided.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Sri Lanka Economic crisis
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp